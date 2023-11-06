In Kamchatka, in the territory of the Ust-Kamchatka municipal district, ash may fall. The main directorate of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations for the region reported this on Monday, November 6.

“According to the Kamchatka branch of the geophysical service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, on the morning of November 6, an ash emission to a height of up to six thousand meters was recorded from the Klyuchevsky volcano,” the department reported.

The ash plume may spread towards Ozerny Bay, to the northeast. On that side are the village of Ust-Kamchatsk and the village of Krutoberegovo. Minor amounts of ash may fall in these communities.

The department also noted that ashfall is not currently being recorded. No tourist groups were recorded within the volcano.

Izvestia contacted the head of the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team at the Institute of Visibility and Safety of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Olga Girina. She said the possibility of ashfall does not pose a threat to residents of the region.

“The Klyuchevskoye eruption has ended, but the collapse of old ash from the sides of the chutes continues, which is why plumes of old ash are still observed. Nothing bad for the population. There’s not much ash,” she said.

Earlier, on October 30, the director of the Kamchatka branch of the Federal Research Center “Unified Geophysical Service” of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Danila Chebrov, warned that the activity of the Klyuchevskoy volcano in Kamchatka could intensify.

On the same day, it became known that Klyuchevskoy threw a column of ash to a height of about 10 km above sea level. Before that, on October 29, he threw ash to a height of 8 km.