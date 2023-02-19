About the danger due to strong winds with gusts up to 15 meters per second, snowstorms, snow drifts on the roads and sleet urgently warned residents of Moscow in the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The warning is valid in the capital throughout the day on Sunday, February 19.

“The roads are covered with ice, snowdrifts. Eastern quarter wind, 7-12 m/s at night, gusts up to 15 m/s in some places, 6-11 m/s during the day.

According to the agency, geomagnetic activity in the capital is expected at the level of 4-1 points.

Earlier, the head of the Meteo prognostic center, Alexander Shuvalov, promised Muscovites frost and sunshine on February 23.