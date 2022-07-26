Severe heat is expected in Moscow on Tuesday and Wednesday. The air temperature will rise to 31 degrees. On Tuesday, July 26, urgently warned press office Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia.

“Attention! Hot weather. According to Roshydromet weather forecasters, on the afternoon of July 26 and 27, intense heat is expected in some places in the city of Moscow with a maximum air temperature in the daytime of 29-31 degrees, ”the report says.

The department recommended avoiding overheating in the sun, wearing light-colored clothes, wearing a hat, and drinking more water.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, announced the end date for the heat wave in Moscow.