The condition of people of moderate severity recovered from the rubble after the collapse at the Norilsk concentration plant. On February 20, Vadim Sizykh, First Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Krasnoyarsk Territory, told reporters about this.

Meanwhile, the main investigation department of the RF IC for the Krasnoyarsk Territory and Khakassia clarified that one of the four recovered people died in the hospital, and two more are being sought under the rubble.

The incident at the Norilsk concentrator took place on February 20 at about 4:00 local time (0:00 Moscow time). Three galleries of the crushing shop collapsed, as well as partly storage facilities. The total area of ​​the collapse was 200 sq. m.

It was reported that eight people could be under the rubble, of which two were able to get out on their own, four more were extracted by rescuers.

Search and rescue activities continue.

A criminal case was initiated on the fact of the collapse of the Investigative Committee under Part 3 of Art. 216 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (violation of safety rules during mining operations, resulting in the death of two or more persons).

The Norilsk prosecutor’s office organized an inspection of compliance with industrial safety regulations at the enterprise.