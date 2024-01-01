Ministry of Emergency Situations: evacuation of the population on Sakhalin due to the threat of a tsunami is not carried out

At the moment, the evacuation of the population of Sakhalin against the background of the declared tsunami threat is not being carried out. At the regional headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations refuted information about this.

The department explained that the expected wave height will not exceed half a meter. This height, it is stated, “does not pose a threat to the livelihoods of the population.”

“The wave is expected to approach the coast of the Nevelsky district at 20:44 (12:44 Moscow time),” the message said.

Earlier it became known that an alarm was declared on the island of Sakhalin due to the threat of a tsunami. At the same time, it was noted that in some areas the warning system was turned on and the population was evacuated to safe zones. However, information about this soon disappeared from the website of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Sakhalin Region.

On January 1, a series of powerful earthquakes occurred in western Japan. Several strong tremors were recorded, occurring almost simultaneously.

The Japan Meteorological Agency estimated their magnitude at 5.7, 6.1 and 7.4. In Osaka, Kyoto and Tokyo there was vibration after the tremors. High-speed trains have been suspended in western Japan. About 32.5 thousand houses were left without electricity. Later, strong waves were also recorded in the area of ​​​​Toyama and Wajima Island, part of Ishikawa Prefecture.