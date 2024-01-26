On January 26, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations spoke and demonstrated the new daily dry ration that emergency services rescuers receive.

“A dry ration is a set of shelf-stable food products that can simply be heated,” writes the ministry’s press service on the Telegram channel.

In the video published by representatives of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, you can see that rations are supplied in medium-sized cardboard boxes, sealed in blue plastic film with the ministry’s logo.

Inside the boxes there are three types of canned food (meat, meat-vegetable, meat-vegetable, vegetable), tonic concentrate for the drink, freeze-dried oil, wheat biscuits, sugar, salt, pepper, chewing gum, fruit stick, milk drink, meat pate, processed cheese, dry cream, chocolate, tea and coffee.

In addition, daily rations, in addition to cutlery, come with everything needed for cooking in the field, including water disinfectant, water-resistant matches and a portable heater.

At the beginning of January, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations developed requirements that exclude fires in institutions such as museums and archives. The principle of operation is to reduce the oxygen concentration in the room. This eliminates the possibility of fire.