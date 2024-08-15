Evacuation from 3 districts of Kursk region to temporary accommodation points by Emergencies Ministry employees was captured on video

Telegram / EMERCOM of Russia

Residents of the border areas of the Kursk region continue to be evacuated to safer settlements, where temporary accommodation centers (TACs) have been deployed for them. The process of evacuating people from the Glushkovsky, Lgovsky and Rylsky districts

was caught on video by the Ministry of Emergency Situations employees and shown in Telegram-channel of the Russian department.

The footage shows people being helped into special transport allocated for transporting citizens from the region’s border areas. It also shows the conditions at temporary accommodation points, not only for people, but also for animals that residents are trying to take with them from unsafe areas.

“Residents from the Glushkovsky district were resettled today in one of the temporary accommodation facilities in the Kursk region, set up by the Moscow government,” added the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

Earlier it was reported that the mayor of Lgov in the Kursk region, Alexey Klemeshov, recommended that residents who left not return until the situation improves. According to him, August 15 was one of the most difficult days in the modern history of the city.