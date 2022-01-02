Scientists from the All-Russian Research Institute for Civil Defense and Emergencies (VNII GOChS) EMERCOM of Russia have revealed the number of earthquakes that occurred in the country in 2021. According to them, there were more than 20 of them. TASS…

It is noted that during 2021 the level of seismic activity in Russia was below the level of 2020.

“According to the Service of Urgent Reports of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, 21 earthquakes with a magnitude of 5 and higher were registered in Russia (for the same period in 2020 – 29 seismic events),” the institute said.

It is specified that most of the cases of seismic activity were recorded in the Far East – Kamchatka, Kuril Islands and Sakhalin, a few more – in Siberia, the Urals and the Caucasus. There were no casualties or destructions from earthquakes in Russia.

On December 15, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 was registered at Lake Baikal. Its epicenter was in the Kabansky region of the Republic of Buryatia, 20 kilometers from the village of Tankhoi.