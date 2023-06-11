Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation rescued 1,736 people in the Kherson region from the flood zone after the dam broke at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. About this on Sunday, June 11, reported in the department’s Telegram channel.

“Since the start of the rescue operation, the Russian Emergencies Ministry has rescued 1,736 people, including 165 children,” the statement said.

In addition, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that the department delivered about 75 tons of food and about 30 tons of bottled water to the flooded areas.

It is also reported that rescuers help pump out water using pumping equipment. The Ministry of Emergency Situations led to the elimination of the consequences of an emergency situation of 795 people and 344 pieces of equipment.

Earlier that day, Acting Governor of the region Volodymyr Saldo said that the number of people hospitalized from flooded territories after the terrorist attack at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station in the Kherson region had increased to 77 people.

On the eve it became known that the water has almost completely left Novaya Kakhovka, the main task of rescuers at the moment is to free the flooded basements of residential buildings.

Also on Saturday, Vladimir Saldo noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to provide residents of the Kherson region with all the necessary assistance, in particular regarding the restoration of damaged property and housing. As Andrey Alekseenko, the head of the government of the region, added, the preliminary damage is estimated at 11.5 billion rubles.

The breakthrough of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station occurred on the night of June 6. This resulted in an uncontrolled release of water. As a result, dozens of settlements, including Kherson and New Kakhovka, were almost completely flooded. The station is almost submerged. On the fact of the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station and the flooding of the territories, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case on a terrorist attack.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on June 9 formed a government commission to eliminate the consequences of flooding after the terrorist attack at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. It was headed by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin.