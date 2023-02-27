Two victims remain in hospitals after a gas explosion in a five-story building in Novosibirsk, Viktor Orlov, head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the region, said at an operational meeting of the regional government on Monday, February 27.

“Two people remain in medical institutions, 38 people in temporary accommodation centers,” he quoted him as saying. TASS.

On February 25, one of the victims of the gas explosion, a woman, died in the hospital. The total number of victims of the explosion increased to 15.

According to the mayor of Novosibirsk, Anatoly Lokot, at the moment, 61 people from those who lived in the house have been resettled. 19 million rubles of material support were sent from the budget of the region and the city to the victims.

An explosion of domestic gas occurred on February 9 at around 7:43 (3:43 Moscow time) in a five-story panel building on Lineinaya Street. 30 apartments were destroyed in the building. The collapse area was 200 square meters. m.

As a result, 15 people died, another 14 rescuers managed to get out of the wreckage alive. Nine of them were taken to hospitals with injuries of varying severity.

On February 10, the court arrested the defendants in the case, Irina Urbakh and Yevgeny Kavun, for two months. A criminal case was initiated against them under Part 3 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet security requirements”). The investigation found that a few days before the incident, they were performing maintenance work on gas stoves in several apartments.