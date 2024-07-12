A sewing workshop and shopping arcade caught fire in the Moscow region village of Volodarskogo

A major fire broke out in a sewing workshop in the Moscow region village of Volodarskogo. This reported in the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The fire also engulfed the shopping arcades. It is specified that the area of ​​the fire is 1,400 square meters. According to the department, a partial roof collapse occurred. 20 specialists and 10 units of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

There were no reports of casualties.