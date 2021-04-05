During spring break, it is advisable not to leave schoolchildren unattended, and matches, medicines and flammable liquids should be kept out of reach, according to website Russian Emergency Situations Ministry.

Since during the holidays children are most often left at home without parental supervision, you should explain to them how to behave in various everyday situations and warn them about possible dangers. Be sure to tell them about what to do in case of fire and remind the emergency call numbers 101 and 112.

“The child must know and follow the rules of the road. To avoid accidents, children should be taught to walk on sidewalks facing traffic. Older children need to be taught to look after the younger ones, ”the ministry said.

Also, the child should be visible on the road at night. To do this, it is necessary to use reflective elements on the clothes: stickers, flickers-illumination, flicker-bracelets, preferably white or lemon-yellow. Items should be placed on outerwear from all sides, including sleeves.

“We must not forget about safety on the water. Dear parents, do not let your children go to the water bodies without the accompaniment of adults, ”the Ministry of Emergency Situations emphasized.

The department noted that adults themselves should also behave correctly in all situations in order to demonstrate a safe lifestyle to children.

Earlier, the Ministry of Emergency Situations told how to protect a child when meeting with stray dogs.