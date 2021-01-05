The EMERCOM of Russia recalled the safety rules when riding snowmobiles and ATVs.

The department noted that before going on a trip with these vehicles, you should study the weather forecast. It is also necessary to check the fuel level, prepare and study the route map in advance, inspect the transport.

Rescuers emphasize that children cannot be trusted to drive and drive under the influence of alcohol.

“One of the most important safety rules when riding snowmobiles and ATVs in winter is not to go on the ice in places where you are not sure of sufficient ice thickness and the absence of gaps,” the Emergencies Ministry adds in a press release received by Izvestia on Tuesday, 5 January.

You need to be especially careful when crossing intersections: you should stop completely and make sure that the maneuver is safe, the carriageway must be crossed at a right angle.

You should also stop to rest, as after a few hours of riding your reaction slows down and the wind and vibration dull your senses.

In December, the Emergencies Ministry reminded of the safety rules for warming up cars.

So, rescuers urged not to heat the car with a blowtorch and a gas torch, as this could lead to a fire. Also, do not use homemade or non-intended devices.