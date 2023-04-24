Cooking kebabs on home-made barbecues does not violate fire safety requirements, the director of the department for supervisory activities and preventive work of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, Lieutenant-General of the Internal Service Rinat Enikeev, informed on Monday, April 24.

“We do not have a task that everyone uses barbecues of a certain brand. If the capacity allows it, why not,” he stressed in an interview with TASS.

Enikeev noted that from March 1, 2023, changes to the rules of the fire regime in Russia came into force, according to which it is permissible to put a barbecue from a country house at a distance of at least 5 m. Previously, the minimum distance for a barbecue was 20 m, and for a fire – 50 m.

On May 8, 2022, lawyer Elena Kudrenko warned that making fires and using barbecues not at specially equipped sites is an administrative offense in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Then it was noted that the fine is from 3 to 4 thousand rubles in Moscow and from 3 to 5 thousand rubles in the northern capital. She reported that in other regions there is a more concise ban on open fires outside special areas – from 1.5 to 5 thousand rubles.