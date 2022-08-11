The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) announced the cessation of an ammonia leak at the Donetsk brewery, which occurred as a result of shelling of the enterprise by Ukrainian nationalists. This was reported in the press service of the department on Thursday, August 11.

“As of 01:00, the forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the DPR managed to stop the leakage of ammonia at the Donetsk brewery,” the statement circulated in Telegram channel Donetsk ministry.

At the moment, the forces of the department are engaged in the elimination of fire. 13 units of equipment and 51 personnel are involved in the process, clarifies RT.

Earlier, on August 10, the headquarters of the territorial defense of the DPR reported about the shelling by Ukrainian nationalists of the city of Donetsk brewery located in the Kalininsky district of the city, followed by an ammonia leak, estimating the affected area at 2 km. After that, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the DPR notified about the accident at the ammonia pipeline, which was followed by the fire of plastic containers and pallets, which covered 600 square meters. m.

According to preliminary information, as a result of the incident, one person died and two others were injured. The area of ​​the zone of possible infection is estimated at 1.65 square meters. km. As a TASS source in the DPR pointed out, the attack by Ukrainian nationalists on the enterprise was targeted.

At the same time, the radicals fired at Donetsk, including the Kalininsky district of the city, with NATO-style shells. In 20 minutes, a total of 13 shells of 152 and 155 mm caliber were fired by the nationalists.

Russia continues the special operation to protect the Donbass, which it launched on February 24. A few days earlier, the situation in the region escalated significantly due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to the Russian Federation, and also turned to Moscow for help. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.