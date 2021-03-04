Drivers whose car is stuck on the road in a blizzard should wait for help without leaving it, experts from the Russian Emergencies Ministry told on March 4 in response to a request TASS…

In the event that the car breaks down, you need to give an alarm signal with intermittent beeps or hang a bright cloth on the antenna. If you still need to get out of the car, you should remain in sight.

Moving in a blizzard and snow in a car should only be on large highways and highways. Drivers who go on the road in bad weather, the department urged to make sure that the smartphone is as charged as possible, take warm clothes, a thermos with hot tea and food with them.

Also, the department reminded about the free single number of all emergency services “112”, which you can call around the clock from any phone and from anywhere in Russia.

Earlier, on February 6, the Ministry of Emergency Situations told about the rules for organizing safe winter travel.

So, 10 days before the trip, the tourist group must fill out an online application for registration on the agency’s website in order to inform the rescuers about the upcoming trip. If necessary, rescuers will be promptly dispatched to the travelers.