Ministry of Emergency Situations: sounds of explosions in Chelyabinsk are associated with planned waste disposal

The sounds of explosions heard by residents of Chelyabinsk are associated with the planned disposal of waste at a local enterprise. This was reported by the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, reports RIA News.

Loud sounds were reported by residents of the Leninsky district of the Russian city and its central part.

“Today from 7.00 to 10.00 Moscow time at one of the Chelyabinsk enterprises, as part of the technological process, work is planned to dispose of production waste. We ask the population not to worry,” the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

Earlier, authorities explained the loud sounds in the Pskov region. Governor Mikhail Vedernikov said that exercises using hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers are taking place in the region.