Ministry of Emergency Situations in Tatarstan: cotton in Kazan occurred due to a faulty car engine

The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Tatarstan explained the reason for the loud bang in Kazan, which residents confused with an explosion. About it it says in the Telegram channel of the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The rescue department said that upon arriving at the scene of the emergency, firefighters found out that the bang was caused by a malfunction of the engine of the Ford Transit van. “There was a flash, but there was no further combustion. There were no injuries,” the Ministry of Emergency Situations said. The car’s hood and headlight were damaged. After clarification of the circumstances, fire departments were given the all-clear.

A powerful explosion in Kazan was reported earlier on September 23. The emergency occurred in the industrial zone on Adel Kutuya Street.