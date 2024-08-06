Kursk Region Emergencies Ministry: Evacuation Reports Are Fake

Reports of evacuation of residents of Kursk region due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are fake. This was reported by the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in its Telegram-channel.

“There is a lot of fake information on social networks and public pages. The Russian Emergencies Ministry did not send out information about the evacuation,” the department reported.

Earlier, in the Kursk region, a Ukrainian drone attacked a passenger car with people inside. Two local residents were injured and taken to hospital. Saboteurs also tried to break into the region.

Before that, it became known that a two-year-old girl was injured during the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the city of Sudzha in the Kursk region.

As Smirnov explained, several residential buildings were severely damaged as a result of the attack in Sudzha. The Kursk Region authorities are ready to help the owners with restoration.