The Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed the death of one person in a fire in the OBI hypermarket in the Mega Khimki shopping center

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia confirmed the death of one person in a fire in the OBI hypermarket in the Mega Khimki shopping center in the Moscow region. This was stated in the press service of the department on Friday, December 9, reports TASS.

According to preliminary data, the security guard of the OBI hypermarket could die as a result of the incident. According to the Telegram channel “112”, the fire broke out inside the hypermarket, and then spread to the roof of the shopping center.

Prior to this, it was reported that the OBI hypermarket, which caught fire in the Mega Khimki shopping center in the Moscow region, was almost completely destroyed.