The number of victims of a gas explosion in a residential building in the city of Zelenodolsk in Tatarstan, according to updated information, amounted to six people, one more person died. On March 30, journalists were told about this in the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in the republic.

Earlier, the department reported seven injured and one dead.

The cotton of a gas-air mixture in a nine-story building on Lenin Street occurred on the evening of March 29. There was no open burning, but it led to the collapse of several apartments.

After the explosion, 96 residents of the house were evacuated and placed in a temporary accommodation center.

According to preliminary information from the UK, the cause of the explosion in the building was a domestic gas leak, but the source TASS in emergency services said that the incident could have occurred through the fault of one of the residents of the high-rise building.

On the fact of the explosion and the death of a person, a criminal case was initiated for causing death by negligence.

After the explosion in a residential building in Zelenodolsk, a municipal emergency was introduced.