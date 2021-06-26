The situation in Yalta after the downpour is stable, there are no emergencies, the local consequences of flooding are eliminated. This was told on June 26 in the press service of the main Crimean department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation.

According to the department, 20 applications for flooding of adjoining territories have been received.

“We promptly responded to all requests,” the rescuers emphasized.

First of all, buildings located near rivers have suffered from flooding. Specialists continue to work on pumping water from the basements, the situation is under control. At present, the showers have stopped, the sun is shining, the Ministry of Emergency Situations emphasized.

At the same time, the mayor’s office noted that the consequences of Saturday’s downpour in Yalta are several times less than during the flood that hit last week. It is noted that residents reported flooding in three private households, 15 apartment buildings, a service station and a hotel.

Earlier on Saturday, the mayor of Yalta, Yanina Pavlenko, called on citizens to report problems in connection with the bad weather on social networks. She announced the creation of a headquarters that will take measures to prevent flooding of residential buildings.

On June 26, powerful downpours took place in Yalta. In a few hours, almost half of the monthly rainfall fell.

On June 17, downpours led to the flooding of over 300 buildings in the east of Crimea, recalls “Gazeta.ru“. During the night in Kerch and nearby areas, almost two monthly rainfall rates (82 mm) fell. A day later, an emergency regime was introduced in Yalta due to flooding caused by heavy rains.

On June 24, Yalta and Kerch began disinfecting streets after the flood. Restoration work continues on the territory of the peninsula.