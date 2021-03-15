The Erman glacier may collapse due to the eruption of the Klyuchevskoy volcano. About this on Monday, March 15, reported press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Kamchatka Territory.

According to rescuers, lava is moving along the glacier and goes under its thickness, which can provoke its collapse.

“Lava that goes under the Erman glacier can also form cracks in the glacier at depth, it is impossible to predict in advance at what point a glacier or snowfield will collapse on the lava,” RT the message of the department.

In this regard, finding people near an erupting volcano poses a danger to their lives. aif.ru… In addition, mud streams formed due to the melting of glaciers and snowfields are dangerous for fishermen and hunters, as well as snowmobilers and tourists in the area.

It is noted that despite warnings from rescuers, there are almost no vacancies left in the hotel in the village of Klyuchi, 30 km from Klyuchevskoy volcano, for the next two weeks, and this is not typical for this time of year.

On February 18, at Klyuchevskoy, a side breakthrough occurred from two parallel fractures 250 m apart. The outpouring of the lava flow and the scattering of volcanic bombs continue. On March 9, the breakthrough was named after the Soviet scientist Georgy Gorshkov.

The last summit eruption of Klyuchevskoy volcano took place from the first days of October 2020 to 8 February 2021.