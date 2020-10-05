The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on the absence of thousands of dead sea animals on the shore of the Khalaktyrsky beach in Kamchatka. This statement was made by the head of the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Igor Mikhno, reports RIA News on Monday, October 5th.

“It cannot be that tens of tons of sea animals were carried away by the ocean. We immediately examined the places where the shooting was allegedly made (…), but we did not find anything there. There are no stains on the water and no foreign smell either, ”he said on air from the situation center.

In addition, according to Mikhno, the water samples taken by Rospotrebnadzor showed no excess of the pollution level. “The divers were submerged: the water was clean, the bottom was clean, there were no burning sensations of the skin, no violations in the medical parameters of the employees were recorded,” he added.

In conclusion, Mikhno said that the Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to monitor the situation and daily inspects the coastline and sea area.

The fact that a lot of dead fish, octopuses, crabs, seals and other marine animals were thrown onto the shore of Khalaktyrsky beach in Kamchatka became known earlier. Surfers complained of nausea, blurred vision, fever and a sore throat after submersion. Later, beaches with dead animals were found in three more bays, and the content of phenol and petroleum products was revealed in three areas of the Avacha Bay water area.

On October 4, it was reported that the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia took control of the pollution check in the Pacific Ocean in Kamchatka. The department clarified that the territory of the inspection was expanded due to additional data on pollution in other areas. Governor of the Kamchatka Territory Vladimir Solodov instructed the regional Ministry of Health to additionally examine surfers who were injured on the polluted beach, and also threatened with layoffs in connection with the incident.