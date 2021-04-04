Director of the Department of State Policy and Management in the Sphere of General Education of the Ministry of Education of Russia Yevgeny Semchenko on the air of the radio station “TVNZ” on Sunday, April 4, urged schools not to require parents of first-graders, whose brothers and sisters already study at this school, to have too many certificates for admission to an educational institution.

According to the interlocutor of the radio station, there are other documents that can be used to confirm, for example, kinship.

“Each of the children is entered in the parents’ passport – once, and the second – a document on joint residence: registration or extract from the house book,” Semchenko stressed.

He turned to colleagues from the education system, urging not to show unnecessary initiatives and not require unnecessary information from parents, writes NSN…

A spokesman for the Ministry of Education added that the application and enrollment procedures “must be open and fair.” He urged to apply such principles when conducting the exam, exam, all-Russian verification work and others.

Semchenko also noted in the Parental Question program that in 2020 the Ministry of Education tried to take into account all the comments on the issue of enrolling children in first grade, the website writes. kp.ru…

On April 1, the rules for enrolling children in first grade changed in Russia. Acceptance of documents from parents of future first graders will take place in two stages. The first stage started on April 1 and will run until June 30. During this time, children will be enrolled with priority rights, as well as those who live in houses attached to schools. From July 6 to September 5, the rest will be enrolled subject to availability, the TV channel writes. “360”…