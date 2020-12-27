Russian Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov in an interview “Russian newspaper“Said that from the spring of next year, a new position of advisor to the director for educational work will appear in domestic schools.

According to the head of the department, new specialists will start working in educational institutions of 10 pilot regions from March 1, 2021.

Specialists will be involved in organizing educational work and interaction between schools and other educational organizations, the official explained.

Such advisors will be paid up to 15 thousand rubles a month. This, as Kravtsov emphasized, is a very important support to all those who deal with schoolchildren in the educational part.

The Minister will also recall that since the beginning of this academic year, all class teachers have already begun to receive a bonus of five thousand rubles. Thus, the department managed to bring the level of teachers’ salaries in each region of the Russian Federation to the average regional salary.

Earlier it became known that the paper load on teachers will be reduced to four documents.