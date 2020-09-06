There are instances of the unfold of coronavirus in faculties, however they’re remoted. This was introduced on September 6 by the First Deputy Minister of Training of Russia Dmitry Glushko.

“The state of affairs is totally different. We monitor each day, together with what number of youngsters, courses, faculties go to distance studying as a consequence of the truth that instances of the unfold of an infection have been detected in a specific establishment. There are certainly such instances, however, actually, such instances are actually remoted to date, “he stated on the air of the radio station.TVNZ“.

Earlier, on September 2, the chief sanitary physician of Moscow, Elena Andreeva, stated that the return of scholars to full-time courses shouldn’t trigger a big enhance within the variety of instances of COVID-19 with noticeable signs.

On July 3, Rospotrebnadzor printed the sanitary and epidemiological guidelines for the work of academic organizations within the context of the coronavirus pandemic, the necessities can be legitimate till January 21, 2021. Particularly, their checklist consists of the measurement of temperature in youngsters and adults with the fixation of indicators in a particular journal, isolation of scholars and workers with indicators of SARS, in addition to sustaining a protected distance of 1.5 m and most separation of kids from totally different teams, courses, groups.

As of September 6, for the complete time of the pandemic in Russia, 1,025,505 instances of COVID-19 have been detected. The variety of recovered reached 840 949, 17 820 deaths have been recorded.

Present data on the state of affairs with coronavirus is obtainable on the web sites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf… Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112. As well as, data is obtainable underneath the hashtag #WeWeTogether.