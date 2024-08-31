The Ministry of Education has set a number of criteria and conditions for students to transfer between educational tracks (general, advanced, applied, and elite) for the current academic year. Students will continue to transfer from one track to another until the end of the third week of the current semester (first semester).

The Ministry explained in the “Guide to Admission and Transfer between Educational Tracks and its Implementation Mechanism – Academic Year 2024-2025” that students in grades five to eight (second cycle) are eligible to transfer from “advanced” to “general track”, where this transfer is according to the student’s desire or based on his low academic achievement or the opinion of the Academic Support Committee.

While a student in grades six to eight is mandatorily transferred from the advanced track to the general track if he fails in mathematics or science, or according to the decision of the Academic Support Committee, as for students in grades nine to 12, they are eligible to transfer from the general track to the advanced track, according to the student’s desire, while committing to choosing the scenario for the elective subjects after meeting with the academic advisor.

As for the tenth grade student in the applied track, he is eligible to move to the general track, provided that he obtains 85% or higher in mathematics and English, while the student in grades (11-12) is not eligible to move from the applied track to the general track, because the requirements of the mathematics and science curricula in the general track are higher than the outputs of the applied track in these grades.

An 11th grade student in the elite track is eligible to move to the general track, as desired, provided that he/she commits to choosing the scenario for the elective subjects upon joining the 11th grade, and after meeting with the academic advisor. As for the 12th grade student, he/she is not eligible to move from the elite track to the general track, but students in the elite track with low achievement must move to the advanced track based on a support plan.

Regarding the admission criteria and conditions for moving to the advanced track (second cycle), the Ministry has adopted the criteria for accepting registration in the “advanced” track based on the results of the end of the second semester, stressing the necessity for the student to meet the academic level requirements for all three subjects (mathematics, science, and English) to accept registration in the advanced track.

The Ministry indicated the acceptance grades in the three subjects for grades four to eight, as the Ministry set the acceptable grade for transferring a student from grades four and five to the advanced track at 90% for mathematics and science, and 80% for English, while it stipulated that students wishing to transfer to the advanced track from grades six to eight must obtain 80% in the three subjects.

As for the admission criteria and conditions for moving to the advanced track for third-cycle students (grades 9 to 12), they focus on the student meeting 80% in the three subjects (mathematics – science – English).

The guide stated that students in grades 5-10 in the general track are eligible to move to the advanced track, and that students in grades 11-12 are eligible to move from the elite track to the advanced track, if they wish to do so, provided they are committed to choosing the scenario for elective subjects after meeting with the academic advisor. If students in these two grades in the elite track have low achievement or have failed mathematics and one or more science subjects at the end of the academic year, they will be forced to move from the elite track to the advanced track.

The ministry indicated that only tenth grade students, whether in the general or advanced track, are eligible to move to the applied track, provided that they meet the admission criteria.

