The Ministry of Education has directed government schools to organize today (Friday) an “open day” for students and their parents in kindergarten and other educational stages, from first to twelfth grade, with the aim of introducing them to the curriculum that schools will implement during the current academic year (2024-2025), in addition to introducing them to the rules of conduct applied in schools.

Parents, represented by the “Parents’ Councils”, are part of the teams implementing activities and events in schools. These teams also include the school administration, the reception and support team, the activities and events team, the security and safety team, and the volunteer team. The work teams in schools consist of teachers, students, and “Parents’ Councils”. The most prominent activities are the regulations and instructions, activities, games, and workshops, in which parents participate in implementing them according to their skills, and in coordination with the specialized teams.

During the open day, schools organize some recreational activities and events that create an atmosphere of familiarity and closeness between the teaching and administrative bodies, students and their parents. The open day includes an explanation of the educational paths and the elective subjects system offered to high school students, in addition to options for building their study plan and planning their educational journey in a manner that suits their academic interests and abilities.

During the gradual return to school week, parents participated in the work teams organizing the events in each school. The parents’ teams were responsible for spreading positivity, motivating their children to attend the return to school week, participating in the events, communicating continuously and positively with the school administration and work teams, and implementing workshops according to each of their skills, such as handicrafts, heritage events, live drawing and physical activity.

School administrations will evaluate the implemented activities, receive feedback from students, parents and participants, and use this feedback to improve future activities.

School administrations have identified scenarios for the gradual return of students, with flexibility in attendance during the first week.