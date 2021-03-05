The head of the Ministry of Education Sergei Kravtsov expects that the next academic year will begin in full-time mode. He revealed this training format on the Russia 1 TV channel. TASS…

He also said that the department is ready for a different situation. According to the minister, in case of a threat to the health of students, teachers, appropriate measures will be taken. “I hope that we will be able to calmly finish the academic year, hold the Unified State Exam, and start on September 1 to full-time studies,” said Kravtsov.

He noted that almost all Russian schools work in full-time format after distance learning.

Earlier, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced the simplification of the state final certification in 2021 due to the coronavirus. This year ninth-graders will not take elective subjects. They will be able to receive certificates of basic general education after passing the state final certification in only two compulsory subjects. Pupils of the 11th grade in 2021 will take the Unified State Exam only if they are going to enter universities.