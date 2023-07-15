The Ministry of Education of Russia proposed to create additional Russian language courses for children of migrants. The draft document on Friday, July 14, was published on portal draft normative legal acts.

“In order to meet the educational needs and interests of students who have little or no command of the Russian language, Organizations have the right to include courses, disciplines (modules) in the curriculum of the general educational program, as well as to implement additional education programs for the study of the Russian language in the amount necessary for mastering the basic general education programs,” the document says.

The authors of the initiative specify that in order to determine the child’s need for such courses, the level of knowledge of the Russian language will be checked.

The explanatory note to the draft refers to the growth in the number of labor migrants in Russia. According to statistics, the number of underage foreign citizens receiving education has increased by more than 74 thousand people since 2021.

On April 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law providing for the simplification of the process of obtaining citizenship and the deprivation of acquired citizenship for discrediting the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation. According to the new law, the requirements for admission to Russian citizenship are reduced for more than 20 categories of persons. At the same time, the powers of the president are expanding in the sphere of determining the categories of persons entitled to simplified citizenship.