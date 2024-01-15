Only 15% of Russian schools have a second shift, the third has been completely eliminated, Russian Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov said on January 15 during a working meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the minister, this became possible thanks to the school construction program.

“I would like to report that the school construction program is going according to plan. This allowed us to eliminate the third shift. Today, about 15% are second shift,” said Kravtsov.

Among other things, he noted that the number of Russian language teachers, speech therapists and defectologists has increased slightly, and personnel problems will be resolved.

“We have slightly increased the number of Russian language teachers, speech therapists, and speech pathologists, but we see that pedagogical education today is the second most popular: this year, 100 thousand more applications were submitted to pedagogical universities of the Ministry of Education than last year. Last year, teacher education was the third most popular, this year it is second,” the minister emphasized.

On September 1, the Russian leader announced the construction of more than 900 schools over the past 4.5 years. This has improved conditions for 1.5 million schoolchildren. Putin also noted that since 2022, almost 2.5 thousand school buildings have been overhauled, with a total of 1 million schoolchildren studying.