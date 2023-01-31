The Ministry of Education announced the launch of a new competition for entrepreneurs, the “Young Entrepreneurs” competition, which will be witnessed by the National Science, Technology and Innovation Festival in its sixth edition, which will start on the first of next February and will continue until the fifth of the same month, at the Arena Festival Dubai, coinciding with The launch of the month of innovation.

The festival will witness the presentation of 23 cash prizes to the winners in the various categories, in addition to the main prize, which is the Emirates Award for the Young Scientist, and the “Next Entrepreneur” competition. The announcement of the festival’s details came during a press conference held by the Ministry at the Arena Festival – Dubai, in the presence of the Assistant Undersecretary for the Sponsorship and Capacity Building Sector and Head of the Supreme Committee of the Festival, Dr. Amna Al-Dahhak Al-Shamsi.

The Ministry stated that the festival aims to advance science, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship in the UAE by launching and implementing innovative and qualitative initiatives in these fields, and enhancing the passion for it among students, educational workers and various segments of society.

Al Shamsi said: “100 student projects are participating in the festival in its new edition in four categories: science and technology, chemistry, physics and mathematics, biological and environment sciences, and social and behavioral sciences. These projects reached the final stage after qualifiers from 2274 projects that participated in the first stage.”

She pointed out the difficulty in selecting projects for the new version due to the great development that we are witnessing in the quality of advanced projects, as the points of difference between projects were very close, which made it difficult to choose the best 100 qualified projects, noting that the number of students who submitted their projects from public, private and applied schools is 4475 students. and freshman.

The festival provides an attractive environment for both learners and teachers, that enhances their passion for science, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, and develops their research skills and capabilities in various fields of entrepreneurship, which contributes to qualifying them for future professions and enables them to launch into the world of entrepreneurship and allows their talents, new knowledge and innovations to add to economic and sustainable development. For the United Arab Emirates, where innovation, scientific research, science, technology and entrepreneurship constitute the pillars of a sustainable competitive economy based on knowledge and high productivity, which is led by entrepreneurs in an environment conducive to business.

Al Shamsi stressed that the ministry’s philosophy is based on devoting the concepts of innovation and creativity, linking students with 21st century skills, providing them with advanced knowledge and consolidating the creativity approach within themselves, and this is what the ministry is keen to crystallize within its educational mission in order to achieve the sustainability of education and create national minds that contribute to the leadership of the UAE in various fields of science and technology. innovation and entrepreneurship. She added that the Ministry is keen to implement the National Festival of Science, Technology and Innovation every year, given the great educational impact it provides not only at the level of students, but also the society in its various segments, pointing out that the continuous development of its departments and activities has given it added value and made it keep pace with the latest developments in the field of innovation and technology. and scientific research, thus achieving qualitative outputs that will reflect positively on students, educators, specialists and various segments of society, in line with the state’s vision for the next fifty years, which places innovation, technology and the sustainability of education among the basic future entitlements.

Al Shamsi stated that the festival carries within it a renewed vision and innovative ideas, and sheds light this year on the field of entrepreneurship because of its importance in enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE and the sustainability of its resources and capabilities. She explained that the festival, in its current edition, will be full of a range of distinguished qualitative events and activities that contribute to enhancing the critical intellectual approach, scientific research skills, creativity, problem-solving, teamwork, communication, and innovative thinking, as well as highlighting inspiring and brilliant successful models in various fields of science, technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship that keep pace with trends. Global future in various fields of knowledge, as well as providing a large amount of knowledge in the fields of entrepreneurship and encouraging students to find effective future solutions to the challenges facing societies.