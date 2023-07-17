The Ministry of Education recently announced the launch of the “Teachers’ Voice” initiative, in cooperation with the Office of Climate Education (OCE) and Alef Education. It will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates at Dubai Expo City, next November.

The cooperation with the Office of Climate Education (OCE) aims to enhance the participation of educators to present their climate projects from all over the world, organize side events related to climate action in the Education Pavilion, which is opened for the first time in the history of the Conferences of the Parties, as well as consolidate a distinct legacy for the post-COP28 phase. By translating all the resources of the Office of Climate Education into Arabic to be widely used and disseminated in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The Assistant Undersecretary for the Welfare and Capacity Building Sector at the Ministry of Education, Dr. Amna Al-Dahhak Al-Shamsi, stressed the importance of the Teachers’ Voice initiative in empowering and preparing workers in the educational field from all over the world, and opening the way for their innovations and creativity, reflecting the great role they play in qualifying the next generation to face the climate crisis. And respond to them, as well as to communicate their voice on environmental issues to decision makers and society in general.

She added: “The Ministry of Education is keen to continue working with all local, regional and international strategic partners to develop initiatives and programs aimed at raising awareness of the importance of education in addressing climate change and addressing its challenges, as well as providing students with climate education and environment-friendly skills, to enhance their ability to adapt to climate change.” Climate change impacts and preparedness to face them.

The initiative includes the organization of the third edition of the COP competition for teachers, which was established by the Office of Climate Education (OCE).

All school teachers at all grade levels, as well as trainers, principals and inspectors who have implemented activities or initiatives aimed at raising awareness about climate change and addressing its challenges, can apply to participate in the competition by filling out the form available on the website www.oce.global/teacherscop before the date September 30, 2023, provided that a committee of experts will evaluate the applications and select 30 projects on October 9, so that the winning teachers will be invited to present these projects in person during the COP28 Conference of the Parties in Expo City Dubai.

Eric Gilliardi, Head of the Office of Climate Education, said: “The COP event for educators highlights the boundless commitment and dedication of educational staff who play a major role in including climate issues within the educational system, in a way that enhances the global response to climate change, as they work to benefit from the educational process as an effective tool for change.” Climate Concepts through their continuous commitment to making a positive difference day after day.This event is not only a tribute to their efforts, but also an interactive platform through which they can share their work with other colleagues in the educational field from all over the world.”

Alef Education CEO Jeffrey Alfonso said: “We are honored to be selected as a strategic partner for the Ministry of Education to advance education on climate change, as our mission at Alef Education closely aligns with the Ministry’s vision of empowering teachers and inspiring students to be prominent players in the field.” Facing the challenges of climate change, and through this partnership, we aim to assist teachers in their endeavors to integrate climate change issues into the educational curricula, in a way that promotes the development of a sustainable mindset among students.”

It is noteworthy that the Office of Climate Education will organize regional webinars in Arabic, French, Spanish and English in cooperation with its partners, with the aim of enhancing the participation of teachers from all over the world and increasing the number of submitted projects.

It should be noted that the Ministry of Education had previously announced the green education partnership roadmap in preparation for the country’s hosting of the COP28 climate conference. Country.