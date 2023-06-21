The Ministry of Education announced the launch of the “University Certificates Recognition” system issued outside the country for the purpose of completing studies or employment to replace the previous “University Qualifications Equivalency” system, as part of its continuous efforts to improve the quality and efficiency of services provided to customers, and to allow more flexibility for students to complete their academic or professional career.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, affirmed that the new system for the recognition of university degrees issued outside the country aims to provide students with more flexible, efficient and speedy services, as the new system shortens the requirements for recognition of university degrees to be simpler and more accessible while maintaining the quality and credibility of the process. education, which will help students complete their academic studies or enter the labor market.

Al-Falasi said: “The Ministry of Education has adopted the system of ‘recognition of university degrees’ issued outside the country after communicating and consulting with all relevant authorities, and after listening to the observations and suggestions of our students on ways to develop current educational services. The field of specialization, and the international rankings of universities, in accordance with the national standards and standards set by the Ministry.”

Under the “recognition of university degrees” system, a set of requirements applied in the previous system have been cancelled, such as the criterion for accrediting the previous qualification for the certificate to be recognized, the requirement to be present in the country of study and to attend for a period of 30 days for graduates of a master’s degree and for a period of 168 days for graduates of a bachelor’s degree, and the condition of the upper limit For hours transferred from other universities, and the maximum limit for distance learning hours. It was also allowed to obtain the certificate through distance learning (or e-learning) in full. This includes all programs except certificates related to specialized professions such as medicine, engineering and law.

Requirements for the recognition of a university degree, according to the new system, depend on the international classifications of universities, so that the conditions and criteria for recognition are applied in a manner that takes into account the classification of the educational institution that grants the certificate, so that the standards and conditions required for recognition rise whenever the classification of the educational institution that grants the certificate decreases; For example, in the case of universities ranked from 1 to 200, it is sufficient to verify the authenticity of the certificate, and recognition of the university certificate does not require the application of any other criteria or conditions, which contributes to accelerating the recognition process, with the exception of certificates related to specialized professions..

The new system allows the recognition of university certificates for some qualifications issued outside the country once their validity is confirmed without the need for any other conditions or criteria, while making sure that the university is accredited in the case of universities classified from 601 and above, which contributes to increasing the speed and flexibility of recognition procedures..

The Ministry continues to work with its partners to develop and implement projects and services that raise work efficiency, enhance its flexibility, and provide customers with easy and affordable services that help students and enable them to complete their studies and embark on a successful career path that is commensurate with the requirements of the future labor market.