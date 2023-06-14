Today, the Ministry of Education announced the launch of the automatic certification service for university certificates issued by licensed universities in the country. The announcement came during a press conference held by the ministry today, in the presence of the Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi.

This service contributes to facilitating university graduates’ joining the labor market or completing their studies inside or outside the country by enabling them to fully complete the process of attesting their university degrees within less than an hour.

Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi pointed out that the automatic certification service is a proactive digital service aimed at accelerating and simplifying the procedures for attesting university degrees for students in the country, while ensuring the quality of the final output in line with the objectives of the digital government and the ministry’s strategy aimed at developing the higher education system to be a contributing factor in building A global competitive knowledge society.

Al Falasi said: “We seek in the Ministry of Education to employ the best modern technologies to make a quantum leap in the level and efficiency of the services we provide to our students, as they are the cornerstone for continuing the comprehensive and sustainable development process witnessed by the country. We will continue to work to benefit from the capabilities offered by technological progress to develop various aspects The educational process in the country, which establishes its position as a leading educational destination for students and for the best educational institutions alike.”

Al-Falasi emphasized that the project falls under the certificate equivalency policy, all of which are in the interest of the student who has made a great effort of his life in the service of the state, so that he can obtain certification and equivalence in a timely manner to join work as soon as possible, indicating that this matter would not have happened without it. Institutions of higher education.

The Ministry revealed that the first phase of implementing this new digital service will include 6 licensed universities in the country, namely the United Arab Emirates University; Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences; Khalifa University of Science and Technology; the University of Sharjah; Zayed University; and the American University of Sharjah. It is expected that about 11,000 students will benefit from the service in its first phase. It is scheduled that the second and third phases will witness the generalization of the application of the service to all licensed higher education institutions in the country by 2024.

The Ministry of Education stated that this initiative will provide all certified university certificates through the UAE PASS national blockchain platform, in cooperation with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, in a manner that guarantees students access to their certified certificates faster and more reliably.