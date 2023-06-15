The Ministry of Education announced the launch of the automatic certification service for university certificates issued by licensed universities within the country, during a press conference held by the Ministry yesterday, in the presence of the Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi. The service contributes to facilitating the enrollment of university graduates into the labor market or completing their studies inside or outside the country, by enabling them to fully complete the process of attesting their university degrees within less than an hour.

Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi indicated that the automatic certification service is a proactive digital service that aims to speed up and simplify procedures for attesting university degrees for students in the country, while ensuring the quality of the final output, in line with the goals of the digital government and the ministry’s strategy aimed at developing the higher education system, to be A contributing factor in building a knowledge society with global competitiveness.

Al-Falasi said: “We seek in the Ministry of Education to employ the best modern technologies to make a quantum leap in the level and efficiency of the services we provide to our students, as they are the cornerstone for continuing the comprehensive and sustainable development process that the country is witnessing. We will continue to take advantage of the capabilities offered by technological progress to develop various aspects of the educational process in the country, in a way that establishes its position as a leading educational destination for students and the best educational institutions alike.” Al-Falasi emphasized that the project falls under the certificate equivalency policy, all of which are in the interest of the student who has made a great effort of his life in the service of the state, so that he can obtain certification and equivalence in a timely manner to join work as soon as possible, indicating that this matter would not have happened without it. Institutions of higher education.

The Ministry revealed that the first phase of implementing this new digital service will include six licensed universities in the country, namely the United Arab Emirates University, the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the University of Sharjah, Zayed University, and the American University of Sharjah. It is expected that about 11,000 students will benefit from the service in its first phase.

It is scheduled that the second and third phases will witness the generalization of the application of the service to all licensed higher education institutions in the country by 2024.

The Ministry of Education stated that this initiative will allow all certified university certificates to be made available through the national blockchain platform UAE PASS, in cooperation with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, in a way that guarantees students access to their certified certificates in a faster and more reliable way.

For his part, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Academic Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Al-Mualla, said that the project of automatic certification of university degrees is very important to facilitate the student’s path after graduation. In the past, the graduate student used to visit the Ministry’s centers to attest university certificates for the purposes of study and work, but now the certificate will be issued by the university itself and certified automatically.