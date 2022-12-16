The Ministry of Education called on 12th grade students for the current academic year to register for the first semester of the next academic year (2023/2024) in universities and foreign scholarships, until March 31.

The Ministry allows male and female national students to apply for registration in higher education institutions included in the unified national registration system, or for external scholarships, at its own expense, noting that external scholarships are for Emirati students only.

The applicant is required to be a citizen, male and female, from the 12th and 13th grade students, and to be still in the study seat during the registration period, with the need to fill out the data and provide the required documents during the specified period, and to take the Emirates Standard Test (EmSAT), according to the subjects Determined by the institution of higher education or the study program to be enrolled in before the final admission period, and fulfilling the requirements of the external scholarship in the event of applying for it (which is for national students only).

She also stressed the need to fulfill the academic requirements and conditions required to enroll in the United Arab Emirates University, Higher Colleges of Technology, Zayed University, Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, Fatima College of Health Sciences, Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute, Mohammed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, and Sorbonne University. American University of Ras Al Khaimah, Rochester University of Technology, American University in Dubai, British University in Dubai, and ADNOC Technical Academy.

The Ministry allows the student to choose three educational institutions or external scholarships, while filling out the electronic enrollment application, with the addition of a specialization for each institution, in accordance with the academic track followed by government schools (advanced track, general track, elite track, applied track), in addition to other tracks. Curricula used in private schools.

The student is obligated to submit a number of documents, upon registration, including the student’s valid identity card from the front and back, a valid passport that includes the unified number page, an official, recent and colored personal photo, birth certificate, in addition to the family book (which includes the page of the head of the family and the page of the student). For male students, and for female students, they present the mother’s valid passport, the mother’s family book, and the mother’s valid identity card from the front and back.

The applicant studying the non-ministerial curriculum is required to add a copy of the general academic certificates and documents upon registration, including the 10th and 11th grade certificates (according to each curriculum) certified by the concerned authorities, and an ILETS or TOEFL exam certificate, if any.

During the final admission period, a certificate of completion of the Arabic language course for Arabic speakers and the Islamic education course for all Muslim students of private schools within the country for grades 10, 11, and 12 is presented.

Students studying in private schools that follow a non-ministerial curriculum within the country present the 12th grade certificate approved by the educational authority, and the general secondary equivalency certificate (12th grade).

Students studying outside the country who wish to study at a university in one of the higher education institutions in the Emirates present the final 12th grade certificate certified by the UAE embassy, ​​and the equivalency of the 12th grade certificate issued by the Ministry of Education of the country.

As for students wishing to obtain an external scholarship, they are obligated to submit a pledge document (the consent of the guardian), and direct and unconditional academic acceptance with other requirements in a specialization, institution, and a specific country for scholarship from the Ministry, including the start and end dates of the study and its total cost.

A student who has studied a non-ministerial curriculum must add a copy of general academic certificates and documents upon registration.