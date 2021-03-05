Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov expects that the next academic year in Russian schools will begin in full-time format. He told about this in an interview with the TV channel “Russia-1”.

However, the head of the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation noted that the department is ready for various situations and will respond in case of a threat to the health of students.

According to Kravtsov, almost all schools in the country after distance learning are now working in full-time mode.

The minister also said that this year it is possible to safely hold the exam in June. He clarified that only those students who plan to enter universities will take it, the rest of the students will have final exams in the Russian language and mathematics.

We will remind, earlier the Ministry of Education published draft timetables Unified State Exam and State Final Exams.

It was also reported that in 2021, ninth graders will have to write test work in one academic subject of choice.