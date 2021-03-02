The Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation and Rosobrnadzor have drawn up a schedule of state final exams in schools in 2021. Relevant document posted on the federal portal of draft regulatory legal acts.

According to the draft order, final exams in the Russian language as part of the educational program of basic general education will be held on May 24 and 25, in mathematics – on May 27 and 28.

Tests in these subjects for eleventh grade graduates who do not plan to enter universities are scheduled for May 25 and 28.

Earlier it was reported that the state final certification in Russian schools this year will be held according to simplified rules in order to minimize the risks of the spread of COVID-19.

Thus, ninth graders will not take elective subjects. To obtain a certificate of basic general education, they will need to pass exams only in Russian and mathematics.

Graduates of the 11th grade who do not plan to enter universities will have to pass state final exams in Russian language and mathematics instead of the USE.

Students who are going to universities will take the Unified State Exam in the subjects necessary for admission. The main period for passing the exam will begin on May 31.