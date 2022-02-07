THE TRUTH Murcia Monday, 7 February 2022, 15:53



The Ministry of Education and Culture and the unions represented in the Sectorial Board of Education met this Monday in ordinary session to expedite the procedures related to the publication of the next call for oppositions to the body of teachers.

At the meeting, chaired by the counselor María Isabel Campuzano, the public teaching job offer for 2022 was negotiated, thus anticipating it to the global offer that is prepared annually, in order to be able to incorporate 466 teacher positions to the opposition process, achieving a total offer of 905 places for which the opponents will compete. These places come clearly from the rate of replacement of troops, increased by 20%, the maximum allowed by the General State Budgets.

Initially, the Ministry of Education announced that 1,240 places would be convened for this opposition to the body of teachers; however, the Community unilaterally decided to reduce the offer by 340 places “to ensure that a pull effect from opponents from other communities is avoided.”

In this Monday’s session, a modification of the current order of bases was also negotiated, the rule that regulates oppositions in general and defines the framework of the calls. Said modification, of a technical nature, consists of the establishment of a scale for calls in which only replacement places are offered, as is the case with the current one. Such a modification is necessary because this possibility is not contemplated among the annexes of the current order of bases, of regional scope.

After the negotiation process and due to the lack of consensus in the Sectorial Table, the scale will be configured with four points for teaching experience, four points for academic qualifications and two points for other merits.

The counselor thanked the unions for their “negotiation attitude” and offered them “a permanent dialogue to continue working on the ultimate goal of being able to offer the best quality in education to all students in the Region of Murcia.”

Process



In this way, with the celebration of this Table and its subsequent referral to the General Negotiation Table, “the framework of the call for oppositions for the month of June to the Teachers’ Corps proposed by the Educational Administration is perfectly defined,” said the counselor , whose main characteristics, following the 2016 model, are: a first test with two independent parts (practical test related to the specialty and development of a written topic to be chosen from two by lot) and a second test consisting of the presentation and defense of a didactic program and oral presentation of a didactic unit.

The first test is worth ten points. To pass the second test (didactic programming) it is necessary to obtain at least 5 and at least 1.25 in each of the parts. The second test is worth ten points and is passed with a minimum of 5. The grade for the opposition phase is the arithmetic mean between the first test and the second.

Afterwards, the competition phase is passed and the scale is applied that will grant 4 points to teaching experience, 4 points to academic training and 2 points for other merits. Lastly, the global mark of the opposition is obtained by weighing 2/3 the mark of the opposition and 1/3 the mark of the merits competition.

The selected applicants must pass an internship phase in the following year, where they will be assigned an immediate destination from September 1 related to the access specialty. Said practices are qualified by a commission with the note of apt/not apt and, in case of being negative, they can be repeated only once, if the Ministry grants the permission in view of the request presented by the opponent.