The Ministry of Education is not in favor of setting a maximum ratio of students for Infant and Primary next year, as proposed by the Ministry of Education to the communities. For the regional government, the number of schoolchildren per classroom should be determined by the health situation that is registered in September, and not subject to a fixed number that, in addition, “is lower than the one marked this year.”

The proposal that the Ministry made this Friday to the Education departments establishes that the Bubble groups must accommodate a maximum of 20 students in Kindergarten and 25 in Primary. Regarding Primary, the document adds that «the possibility of making the size of the groups more flexible; however, it is recommended to keep sizes smaller as much as possible “, establishes the draft that contains the prevention and safety measures that will be applied from September in the classrooms.

For the Ministry of Education, which was not clear whether these guidelines are proposals or mandatory measures, the ratios must be determined by the sanitary moment. In addition, they recalled that since the beginning of this course, in the midst of the critical phase of the pandemic, the Infant ratios have been set at 25, five more students than those proposed by the Ministry.

The proposal contains another relevant change that the Ministry of Education does not share: according to the Ministry, the separation between students when they are seated in class should be reduced to 1.2 meters (This course was 1.5, until Education eliminated the cap with the return to total presence in Infant and Primary). However, the Ministry of Education considered that to establish that distance “we advocate acting based on the available scientific evidence, which speaks of one meter at all times.” The conditions of going back to school will be analyzed again with the Health and Education departments next week.