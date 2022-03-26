The Ministry of Education has developed a number of programs and plans to discover talented and innovators, nurture them and develop their abilities, starting from the early grades to the advanced educational stages.

The discovery, care and leadership programs developed by the Ministry include the development of world-class tools and methodologies to discover talented students, and place them within the academic enrichment class tracks, and sponsorship and leadership programs that are commensurate with their talents and abilities, which contributes to the country’s global competitiveness and leadership.

This was announced by the Ministry during its honoring of the winning students of the “Influencer in Expo 2020 Dubai” competition, which aims to highlight the talents and creativity of students in providing world-class digital content, as it was launched during the “Knowledge and Learning Week” at Expo 2020 Dubai. A large number of students, as the number of participations reached 450, of which six winners were selected in the “Content Maker” category and five winners in the “International Days” category.

The Ministry allocated prizes to the winners of this competition at a value of 110,000 dirhams, and aims to create digital educational content on the cultural content of the pavilions of the countries participating in Expo 2020 Dubai and their achievements. World Happiness, World Education Day, World Wildlife Day, World Water Day, and students are working on preparing an artwork that embodies and enhances the importance of celebrating this World Day.

This competition contributes to achieving the goals of the Ministry of Education to discover and develop students’ talents and skills, build their capabilities in various fields of digital technologies, and enable them to compete at the local and global levels. This competition also enhances students’ confidence in their abilities and polishes their personalities as global citizens.

The winning students were honored, in the presence of the Assistant Undersecretary for the Care and Capacity Building Sector at the Ministry of Education, Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, at the Ministry’s building in Ajman. Six of the participating students won the content creator category, namely Khalifa Essam Ahmed, Hiam Al Hassani, Sultan Majid Al Badi and Athba Noah Al-Zeyoudi, Jumana Ali Al-Aidarous, and Janan Al Ali.

Five winning students were also honored in the World Days category, namely, Abdulaziz Ali Al-Dhabiani on World Water Day, Nandana Suresh on World Education Day, Maram Omar Hamza on International Women’s Day, Hoor Saeed Mohammed on World Wildlife Day, and student Maram Omar Hamza on International Women’s Day. Sarah Sultan Al-Rumaithi on the International Day of Happiness, in addition to honoring Maitha Mohammed, the content creator, and praising her efforts in the field of content industry, as she expressed her happiness with the content she viewed and said that it enhances students’ capabilities, develops their talents and motivates them to be creative.

Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi stated that the competition is the nucleus of an integrated sponsorship program for talented students who have tendencies and passion in creating digital media content. The digital media, which contributes to the development and strengthening of the Ministry’s system for discovering and nurturing talented students.



