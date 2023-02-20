The program, launched by the Ministry of Education, to build the capacity of academics in higher education institutions in the country, continues to qualify more academics in higher education institutions to obtain a “accredited resident” certificate for higher education institutions and their academic programs by preparing them, in accordance with international best practices in institutional licensing procedures. And the accreditation of academic programs in accordance with what is recognized internationally.

The Academic Accreditation Commission at the Ministry of Education launched the sixth training course of the accredited resident project, targeting 40 academics nationwide, which was hosted by the American University of Sharjah from February 20 to 22.

It is expected that the project will contribute to qualifying academics in the country to obtain an “accredited resident” certificate to work within the external evaluation teams in licensing higher education institutions and accrediting their programs inside and outside the country.

The first workshop was inaugurated by Professor Amjad Qandil, Commissioner of the Academic Accreditation Commission at the Ministry, and Dr. Susan Mam, Director of the American University of Sharjah, in the presence of representatives from UNHCR and employees of higher education institutions in the country.

The workshop aims to enhance the strategic objectives of the Commission, and its relentless and continuous support for higher education institutions, especially in the file of quality assurance, based on the 2019 standards for institutional licensing, and the accreditation of academic programs in line with international best practices.