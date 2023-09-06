The Ministry of Education and Science forbade employees to use the iPhone for business purposes

Employees of the Ministry of Education and Science were forbidden to use the iPhone and other Apple equipment during the performance of their duties. About this with reference to the relevant document write “Vedomosti”.

According to them, the Ministry of Education and Science sent an order to one of the institutes of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), according to which each employee must familiarize himself with the document, which refers to the prohibition of the use of Apple technology for official purposes. The authenticity of the document was confirmed by two interlocutors of the publication in different institutes of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

“Heads of organizations subordinate to the Ministry shall ensure the execution of this order and familiarization of employees with this order against signature. I reserve control over the execution of this order, ”says the document signed by the head of the ministry, Valery Falkov. The Order does not specify punishment for violating such a prohibition.

Similar restrictions were introduced in the government of the Novgorod region – officials are not recommended to conduct official correspondence and conversations using Apple devices. There is no strict ban, as the regional government plans to smoothly switch to the use of other brands of equipment.

A number of Russian organizations and departments have already introduced a ban on the use of the iPhone for work purposes. In particular, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Transport and the CEC banned their employees from using the iPhone, Rostec and the Federal Customs Service did the same. The same measures are planned to be introduced in the Ministry of Education and in the Ministry of Digital Development.

These measures began to be introduced against the background of the FSB’s statement that intelligence agencies use Apple equipment to spy on Russians, including Russian diplomats.