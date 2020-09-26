The Russian Ministry of Education has approved a federal list of textbooks, according to which the training of schoolchildren can be built. The corresponding legislative act was published on September 14 at the official Internet portal of legal information.

The document came into force on September 25.

“To establish that textbooks from among the textbooks included in the federal list of textbooks … are included in the federal list … for five years from the date of entry into force of this order,” the document says.

The updated list is divided into two sections: approved and recommended manuals for use in accredited schools and colleges in the country. It includes 1,555 textbooks.

In addition, the corresponding language is indicated in the lists of textbooks published in the state languages ​​of the republics or in the languages ​​of the peoples of Russia. Also, textbooks for in-depth study of subjects or for use in teaching children with disabilities are noted separately.

In July it became known that the group of companies “Prosveshchenie” and “IKS Holding” began developing a new format of interactive textbooks with augmented reality, they will be available in a mobile application. Through it, it will be possible to see augmented reality markers on the pages of the textbook through a smartphone or tablet camera and get access to additional digital content.