The Ministry of Education has approved the application of the “elective subjects system” for the eleventh and twelfth grades, in the general and advanced tracks, in public and private schools that implement the Ministry’s curriculum, with the aim of providing students with the opportunity to participate in designing their educational journey by giving them the opportunity to choose the subjects they wish to study. Study them in proportion to their abilities and level of academic achievement.

The Ministry stated that the system of elective subjects will be applied to students in the eleventh grade, starting from the next academic year (2023-2024), while it will be applied to students in the twelfth grade in the following academic year (2024-2025).

The Ministry has identified four main objectives for implementing the elective subjects system, first: the student is an essential partner in the educational process, as the system provides a set of options that enable the student to design his own learning journey, and secondly, participatory academic guidance, as the system enhances the school’s role and responsibility in implementing A more effective academic advising program that involves students and their parents in the educational process. Third: Focusing on higher education options, as the system provides a package of study plans and options that are commensurate with the requirements of higher education. Fourth: A knowledge base of specialized sciences, as the options provide educational opportunities to prepare Student for specialized fields in higher education in science subjects.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, said that the new decision comes within the framework of the Ministry’s efforts to develop the educational system in accordance with the best international standards to be more efficient and effective, as the elective course system will provide study options that take into account the individual capabilities of students and give them the opportunity to develop their knowledge and individual skills, thus contributing to their achievement. Preparing them for the university majors they aspire to study in higher education. His Excellency indicated that the new system will provide an opportunity for schools to provide more effective academic guidance, and to launch academic or skill programs that suit students’ needs.

He added: “The system of elective subjects will contribute to the development of the educational system in the country to suit the tendencies and capabilities of students, enabling them to excel in their academic journey, and to excel and succeed in their practical career, as the new system will enhance the participation of students and parents in the educational process to improve its quality and leadership. The Ministry will conduct periodic evaluations and follow up on the implementation of the new system with all schools and relevant authorities in order to develop the system and improve its outputs.

According to the system of elective subjects, students in the eleventh grade in the academic year 2023-2024 and students in the eleventh and twelfth grades starting from the academic year 2024-2025 within the general and advanced tracks must commit to studying six compulsory academic subjects: Arabic language, Islamic education, and social studies / education. Moral, English, Mathematics, Physical and Health Education; The rest of the subjects will be divided into two groups of electives. The first includes three scientific subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The second group of electives includes three diverse subjects: Computing, Creative Design and Innovation, Health Sciences, and Arts.

In its announcement, the Ministry confirmed that the elective materials system will maintain the targeted learning outcomes according to the requirements of the Ministry of Education curriculum, so that the student can choose the study plan that suits his interest, level of educational attainment, and options in the higher education stage, and then the total materials and classes will differ for each student based on on the study plan of his choice.