The Ministry of Education announced the green education partnership roadmap in preparation for the country’s hosting of the COP28 climate conference, with the aim of strengthening the role of education in achieving the goals of sustainable development and incorporating the climate agenda into the educational system in the country, while the ministry signed two cooperation agreements with UNESCO and UNICEF with the aim of organizing programs and initiatives that raise awareness climate change between youth, adolescents and children before, during and after the COP28 summit. The Ministry of Education also revealed the opening of the first educational pavilion in the history of the conferences of the parties to the COP28 conference.

In detail, the Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, stressed, “during a press conference held by the ministry at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi,” the importance of the COP28 Conference of the Parties hosted by the country as a basic station for developing plans and methodologies to activate the role of education in achieving the goals of sustainable development and supporting practical steps. on climate change, in preparation for hosting the COP28 conference. International partnerships and inter-cooperation in integrating the climate agenda within the educational system play a vital role in this regard. His Excellency noted that the UAE was keen to make the green education partnership roadmap practical and applicable in other countries, based on its realization of the importance of coordinating efforts at the international level to confront the issue of climate change.

Al-Falasi said: “For our efforts in the field of climate action to succeed, positive change must extend to the level of individuals, and here the role of education emerges as a key factor in shaping the environmental culture of society in all its sectors now and in the future. Based on its realization of the pivotal role of education in facing the repercussions of the climate crisis The Ministry of Education is working on multiple axes to include climate issues within the educational system, by developing environmentally friendly educational materials and curricula, training and qualifying teachers and educational officials, and establishing environmentally friendly schools that are an engine for building sustainable green communities.

While the Assistant Undersecretary for the Welfare and Capacity Building Sector at the Ministry of Education, Amna Al-Dahhak Al-Shamsi, revealed that the road map has set clear environmental and climatic targets that the Ministry seeks to achieve before the start of the COP28 summit, including the commitment that 50% of schools and universities in the country be green with the start of the summit, and training More than 2,800 teachers and 1,400 educational officials have been rehabilitated, and the Voice of Children initiative will be launched to provide appropriate training and contribute to preparing children and activating their participation in the decision-making process related to their environmental future, and the Teachers’ Voice initiative, which highlights the efforts of educational cadres in promoting awareness, confronting climate change and preparing for its effects. . Both initiatives will contribute to bringing the voice of more than 70 teachers and children on environmental issues to decision makers and society at large.

Al-Dahhak said: “The environmental initiatives of the Ministry of Education also include cooperation to establish the United Nations Multi-Partner Trust Fund for the Green Education Partnership, as the UAE will act as a pioneering country in this framework, including organizing meetings to develop specializations between the fund’s partners and working to capitalize it.” In addition to educating learners about the importance of protecting oases systems in the Arab world as environmental, cultural and natural systems.

She indicated to Dahhak that COP28 will witness the opening of a special pavilion for education under the supervision of the Ministry in cooperation with international partners to present distinguished green education practices worldwide to position education as one of the most important topics discussed by the countries of the world.

For his part, Salah Khaled, Director of the UNESCO Regional Office for the Gulf States and Yemen, stated that UNESCO will work closely with the Ministry of Education to participate in designing the first educational pavilion in the history of the Conference of the Parties in partnership with the Environmentally Friendly Education Initiative, in addition to the planned cooperation between the organization and the Ministry of Education. In order to raise the level of awareness of educators and learners of the importance of preserving and protecting oases as an exceptional environmental system and an observatory for climate change; It is a common feature in many Arab countries.

Jumana Al-Hajj Ahmed, UNICEF Representative to the Gulf Countries, said: “We at UNICEF are pleased to join the “Green Capacity Building” initiative led by the Ministry of Education in the United Arab Emirates in a strategic partnership aimed at providing children and youth with climate education and environmentally friendly skills. “It is critical to help them adapt and prepare for the impacts of climate change. Through this partnership and on the way to COP28, principals and teachers will be trained to provide climate education in all schools as well as open source resources for teachers in the UAE and beyond.”

It is worth noting that the Green Education Partnership Roadmap includes the implementation of the Green Education Partnership Framework, which was announced at the Education Transformation Summit, in September 2022. It includes 4 main axes, including green education, green communities, and capacity building for green education, in addition to green schools.

Youth rehabilitation

Commenting on the launch of the green education partnership roadmap in the country, Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development, Vice President of the Arab Youth Center, and climate pioneer for youth at COP28, said: “What we plant today from the foundations of environmental education for our children and youth is a valuable legacy that will reap its fruits.” Our children and grandchildren in the future, as these foundations will enable the rising generations to cross our planet to a safer land.Therefore, the leadership of the United Arab Emirates pays great attention to qualifying and educating young people and instilling and preserving the foundations of love for the land and preserving it in their hearts and minds to be pioneers of environmental work in their societies.

Cote: Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi: The UAE was keen to make the green education partnership roadmap practical and applicable in other countries, as it realizes the importance of coordinating efforts at the international level.

Kut: Dr. Amna Al-Dahhak: The Children’s Voice initiative will be launched to provide appropriate training and contribute to preparing children and activating their participation in the decision-making process.

No: 4,200 teachers and educators will be trained on the requirements of the green education framework.

No: 50% of schools and universities in the country will be green before COP28