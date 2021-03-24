The Russian Ministry of Education is ready to launch a summer health campaign for children in 2021. Such a statement on Wednesday, March 24, was made by the head of the Ministry of Education Sergei Kravtsov at a meeting of the State Duma Committee on Family, Women and Children.

“We are generally ready for a health campaign, as soon as there is an appropriate decision, we will carry out all the organizational work,” said Kravtsov.

In addition, he pointed out that the regions need to support the sphere of children’s recreation, as well as develop educational programs for children.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that in 2021, children’s holidays in Russia will be organized during the most optimal period of summer holidays for recovery. For this they use the opportunities and beauty of Crimea and Sevastopol.

In November 2020, Sergey Kravtsov said that the decision to organize summer vacations for children in health camps in 2021 will depend on the situation with the spread of coronavirus infection in Russia. The minister added that the camps are preparing to take children for rest and health improvement in compliance with all the requirements of the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare aimed at preventing outbreaks of coronavirus.