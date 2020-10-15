Russian universities will switch to distance learning based on the epidemiological situation in the regions. This was stated by the head of the Russian Ministry of Education and Science, Valery Falkov, in an interview with Naila Asker-zada in the Vesti program on the Russia 1 TV channel.

“Rospotrebnadzor has carried out a complete check of the implementation of the sanitary rules of Moscow universities. As for the regions, it all depends on the epidemiological situation. There are universities where the situation is fairly stable. There are even such examples that since the beginning of the school year there is not a single sick student in the hostel. This, of course, is rather an exception to the rule, but there are such universities, ”the minister said.

Falkov added that in general, all Russian universities are working as usual. However, according to him, the situation changes every day. “Today, if decisions on quarantine are made, then these decisions refer to the group or, say, to the course. Depending on whether there are sick teachers or students, ”he concluded.

Earlier it was reported that high school students in Moscow schools should remain at a distance until there is a steady decline in statistics on the incidence of COVID-19. Such an assessment was given by the director of the Institute of Medical Parasitology, Tropical and Transmissible Diseases of Sechenov University, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Lukashev.

On October 14, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin signed a decree on the transfer of students in grades 6-11 to distance learning until November 1. Junior students will continue their full-time education after the end of the vacation. The mayor explained that older students are more at risk of contracting the virus, but it is easier for them to adapt to learning from home.